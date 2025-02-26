Governor dedicates church to mark 50th birthday

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has commemorated his 50th birthday with the dedication of a multi-million naira church building he sponsored in his community, Agbaja in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

The buildings, comprising a gigantic church hall and a storey parsonage, was built for Emmanuel Parish of the Catholic Church.

The dedication was performed on Tuesday by the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Chukwu.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Governor Nwifuru said the building was a token of his gratitude to God for taking him to the present point in life, which he never earlier envisaged.

He explained that the buildings were started and almost completed while he was the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, adding that it could have been dedicated two weeks to his inauguration as governor, but for some outstanding finishing, environmental works, and other challenges.

Nwifuru said: “You can see that I’m not actually celebrating my birthday, but I am doing church dedication to thank God Almighty for all he has done for me in my life.

Also Read:

“I never believed that I would be where I am today.

“I am very grateful to God.

“And that’s why you can see this good edifice we did for God.”

Governor Nwifuru, who expressed pride over the achievements of his predecessor and Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, especially as it concerns assistance to the church, assured that his administration has been doing a lot to sustain and improve upon the inherited legacies.

He, however, added that committed works ought to be given more prominence than media publicity.

He said: “It is not at all times that one should talk about his works.

“Your works should be able to talk for you, and when your works start talking for you, you will start cruising.

“So, if you talk about the work you are doing for the people, sometimes it means you are not doing much.”

Speaking during the dedication service, the governor said it was for him a great privilege to contribute to the building of God’s house, recognising that God alone deserves all the glory.

He prayed that the church will be a beacon of faith, love and hope in his community, where lives shall be transformed, prayers answered, and the gospel of Christ proclaimed to generations yet unborn.

He said: Beyond the physical structure, this church is standing as a symbol of our commitment to spiritual growth and things that edify and enrich the soul.

“As a government, we recognise the role of the church in shaping morals, promoting and championing peace, and guiding society towards righteousness.”

Bishop Chukwu enjoined Christians to always honour God in all their ways, stressing that such informed the emergence of Nwifuru as the governor of Ebonyi State.

The Bishop, while detailing the divine virtues inherent in such services to God, urged all to emulate the governor in that regard.

The dedication service was attended by prominent politicians across the state, including some past governors, past and present National and State Assembly members, Executive Council members, traditional rulers, captains of industries, as well as the governor’s family members.

Post Views: 2