Governor charges serving, former National Assembly Members on unity

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has enjoined politicians in the state to jettison partisan politics and face governance, saying campaigns have since finished.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of Senate, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, made this known in a statement.

Eyibo said Eno made the call at a bipartisan meeting of former and serving National Assembly members from the state across party lines, which he convened in Uyo, the state capital, on Sunday.

The governor sought the cooperation and support of the lawmakers, saying: “We need to rebuild the state beyond partisan cleavages.”

Pastor Eno commended the outstanding leadership displayed by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his efforts at recalibrating the strength in the diversity of the state and leading the state in the national political grid.

He applauded Akpabio for not deploying national political might to create unhealthy partisanship and sharp divisions in the state.

The governor appealed for “enduring development partnership with the National Assembly and other appointees at the National level under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio”.

Eno pledged unfettered support and cooperation with the president of the Senate to enhance and consolidate the unity and progress of the state.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor, serving and former members of the National Assembly and Minister.