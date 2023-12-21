Governor Bello signs 2024 Budget into law

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has signed into law the state’s 2024 Budget of N258.2 billion, a few hours after its passage by the House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor signed the budget at the Government House on Wednesday.

He signed it in the presence of Governor-elect Usman Ododo; Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Umar Yusuf; and other government functionaries.

Bello, who described the occasion as very significant, being his last, said it was a budget his successor would not find difficult to implement.

He said: “It is my belief that the incoming administration will not find this budget tough to implement.

“He will, by God’s grace, achieve a 100 percent performance.

“This is largely because my administration has laid a very solid foundation where the incoming government will be able to source funds to implement the budget for the benefit of Kogi people.

“More so, when I step aside, I will always play an advisory role to ensure that the solid foundation laid by my administration is built upon.”

The governor, who expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the good people of Kogi State in the last eight years, said he was indeed satisfied with his service

Bello also thanked President Bola Tinubu, the people of Kogi State, his family members, party leaders and other stakeholders for the support that ensured his success as governor.

He thanked the Speaker, principal officers and members of the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the 2024 budget.

Bello also thanked other stakeholders that contributed to his success over the years.

Earlier in his address, Yusuf had said that the House of Assembly members gave their best toward ensuring a speedy delivery of the budget.

He said: “Mr. Governor Sir, I want to inform you that the House is satisfied with the budget you presented, which explains the quick conclusion of all the procedures of passing it for your ascent.

“I wish to assure you that the House of Assembly, under my leadership, will continue to partner with the incoming executive to foster growth and development of the state.”