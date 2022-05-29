Governor Bello edges out incumbent for APC senatorial ticket

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state has won the All Progressives Congress ticket to contest for Niger North Senatorial District ticket at the 2023 general elections.

Bello won the primaries with 335 votes against his only opponent and incumbent, Aliyu Sabi, who got seven votes.

Alhaji Adamu Abdulkarim, Chairman of the electoral committee, announced the result on Sunday in Kontagora.

Abdulkarim said out of 435 delegates, 343 had valid votes, while one vote was invalidated.

Similarly, Raymond Mofe, Chairman of the electoral committee for Niger East Senatorial District, declared incumbent, Senator Mohammed Musa, as winner.

Mofe said Musa polled 492 votes to defeat Ibrahim Dada, who got two votes.

Also, the serving senator for Niger South Senatorial District, Senator Bima Enagi, won the primary election with 314 votes.

Dr. Ibrahim Liman and Aminu Baka, who scored 72 votes and 53 votes respectively, placed second and third.