Governor Bello administers oath of office on returning appointees 

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday during an Executive Council meeting, administered oath of office, secrecy and allegiance on five returning appointees of his administration who initially resigned their appointments to seek for elective post in the recently concluded governorship primary elections.

The appointees include the Chief of Staff, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu, Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Asiwaju Idris Ashiru, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bar. Deedat Ozigi, Accountant General of the State, Alh. Jubrin Momoh and the Auditor General of the State, Alh. Yakubu Okala.

In a press briefing by the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo, after the meeting, he mentioned that the returning appointees were all charged to continue to be loyal and serve diligently in a bid to move the administration further forward.

Similarly, Fanwo briefed that the EXCO received reports on the progress on several projects currently embarked on by the administration, noting that several of these projects were hinted to be in advanced stages while the governor reiterated commitment and determination to ensure completion of all projects before the end of his administration.

Other approvals at the meeting according to the Commissioner include the termination of the appointment of the former Chairman of the Market Board, Danjuma Ochima who was accused of neglecting duties and promoting the return of filth in the state, adding that his replacement would be announced in the next few days.

The Commissioner mentioned also that the EXCO approved a memo seeking for the establishment of the Directorate of Medical Laboratory Services in the Ministry of Health. He alluded that the creation of the Directorate will create cooperation amongst medical laboratory scientists across the states, particularly in health care institutions.

Fanwo also hinted that the council approved a Memo seeking for a law to repel the Prohibition of Kidnapping and other related matters, Law 2015 and be reenacted, Kogi State Prohibition of Kidnapping and other related matters, law 2023. He said that the State Attorney General was further directed by the council to forward the bill to the State House of Assembly adding that the law when passed is aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system of the state and to further nip in the bud, issues of kidnapping, thuggery and other violent crimes.