Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commenced the payment of outstanding salaries and sign-on fees of players and officials of the Kwara United Football Club.

The approval and payment is in fulfilment of the financial criteria of the Confederation of Africa Football Club Licensing Regulations ahead of the commencement of the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

It would be recalled that Kwara United FC players and officials were owed salaries and sign-on fees between 2013 and 2019.

The Chairman of the club, Kumbi Titiloye, who confirmed the development, said the first approval covers 50 per cent salaries of players of the main and feeder teams for the month of March 2019, and full salaries for players and officials of the main and feeder teams for November 2015.

He said government will continue to release the money approved monthly, in instalments, until all the arrears are cleared.

He praised AbdulRazaq’s gesture and commended the players and officials for showing understanding.

He said that the Governor had shown great understanding, especially when it mattered most, and that he has again demonstrated his unalloyed support and love for the club and sports generally.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the players union in the state, National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers, in a release signed by its Secretary, Ganiyu Balogun, thanked AbdulRazaq for the commencement of the payment of the outstanding salaries and sign-on fees.

They commended the Governor for applying wisdom and understanding in alleviating the problem of some players, whom Balogun said have retired from active football.

He assured the Governor that the union will continue to support his administration.