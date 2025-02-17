Governor bans teachers from engaging students in manual labour

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Sunday warned teachers, prohibiting them from involving students in hard labour, both on and off school grounds.

The announcement of the ban was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, on Monday.

The governor emphasised that schools are for education and moral guidance, not for manual labour.

During an unscheduled visit to the School for Arabic Studies in Kano, the governor had found students digging a toilet pipeline.

Visibly displeased, the governor questioned the headmaster about assigning such tasks to students.

The headmaster explained that the work was assigned after school hours.

However, Yusuf ordered the practice to cease immediately.

The governor assured the school management that his administration would renovate all dilapidated buildings, including the attached mosque.

He also instructed that any school projects be submitted to the Ministry of Education or his office for execution.

Yusuf, however, inspected ongoing reconstruction projects at Kano Printing Press, which were damaged during the End-Bad-Governance protests.

He directed the contractor to adhere strictly to the contract, expressing concerns that some structures did not meet government standards. (NAN)

