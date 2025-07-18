Governor bans Peter Obi from state without security clearance

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has banned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, from entering the state without security clearance as the last federal lawmaker elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Marcus Onobun, defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The governor, who alleged that three persons died when Obi visited the state, spoke when he formally received the federal lawmaker into the APC on Friday.

At the event, Okpebholo described the move as the final nail in the coffin of the PDP in Edo State.

He said APC is now firmly in control of Edo State, declaring that all vestiges of the opposition will be completely erased by the 2027 general election.

He said: We are not lobbying anyone to join APC.

“They are coming because they see the results of our governance.

“In 2027, 2.5 million votes from Edo are guaranteed for President Bola Tinubu.”

The governor dismissed claims of online popularity by opposition figures, insisting that governance must be rooted in tangible performance, not social media rhetoric.

Okpebholo added: “Last week, we finally buried the PDP in Edo State.

“I saw someone crying at Ring Road, talking about having 65 percent.

“That is what we call social media winning.

“When I said I would become the governor, I meant it.

“Today, we are turning Edo into a construction site, and they can see it.”

Governor Okpebholo used the occasion to issue strong remarks against perceived political instability instigated by certain opposition leaders.

He particularly condemned the recent visit of Obi to Benin City, asserting that it coincided with a resurgence of violence.

He said: “That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million.

“Where did he get it from?

“After he left, three people were killed.

“For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.”

Okpebholo further accused key opposition figures of deep-rooted corruption and mismanagement, claiming some of them were responsible for derailed national infrastructure projects and national insecurity.

He added: “Some of them stole railway funds.

“Some were Senate presidents for years and could not build roads to their villages.

“Some sold off Nigeria’s assets and even ushered in Boko Haram and kidnappers.

“These same people now want to form new parties.

“Today, SDP, tomorrow ADC, next ADA.

“We do not need insecurity merchants.”

Despite the fiery rhetoric, the governor extended a hand of collaboration to Hon. Onobun and his supporters, urging them to join in the developmental vision for Edo State.

He emphasised the importance of holding contractors accountable and ensuring that all projects reflect the needs and expectations of the people.

The Acting Deputy State Chairman of APC, Sylvester Aigboboh, said the defection is a major boost for the party as it prepares for a major senatorial rerun election coming up next month.

Aigboboh said the remnants in the PDP are expected to join the ruling APC in the coming months as the country prepares for the 2027 general election.

In his remarks, Onobun, who represents Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency, explained that his defection was both ideological and strategic.

He said: “I led the campaign for an Esan governor.

“Now that we have one, I cannot be in the opposition.

“I have seen what Governor Okpebholo is doing.

“Edo people have seen it.

“I am back home to support him so that our people can get more.”

Hon. Onobun was accompanied into the APC by a host of former APC members who had earlier defected with him to the PDP.

