Governor assures development for every community in Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has affirmed his administration’s commitment to ensure every community across the state experiences development.

The governor gave the assurance during a thanksgiving service to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary at the Chapel of the Annunciation, Archbishop Vining College of Theology, Oke-Emeso, Akure.

He pledged that no part of the state would be excluded from his government’s development agenda, which focuses on inclusive growth and enhanced security.

“In the last several months, much has been achieved, yet I stand before you to humbly say that we are only just beginning.

“By God’s grace, we shall not relent until every community in the state can feel the touch of development.

“Our works are ongoing and the results are spreading. More will be done, because we too will do new things,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa described Nigeria’s Independence as more than just the lowering and raising of flags, calling it a reminder of unity, responsibility, and sacrifice.

He urged citizens not to forget the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes who secured freedom and unity.

Recalling Nigeria’s resilience through civil war, ethnic and religious crises, economic downturns, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said thanksgiving was inevitable.

Quoting Psalms 124, he declared: “If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, then they had swallowed us up quick. Truly, if not for God, there would not have been any entity called Nigeria.”

On insecurity, he stressed that security is not the sole responsibility of government.

“Security is the primary duty of government, but it is everybody’s business. It is not the elephants or bamboos that cause insecurity; it is human beings breaking the laws. Citizens’ participation is very key,” he said.

He commended the Church for its role in peace and morality and praised President Bola Tinubu for what he described as revolutionary reforms and infrastructural development.

“We are very proud of the exemplary leadership of the President. It is our collective duty to support him and remain loyal to his Renewed Hope Agenda,” Aiyedatiwa added.

In his sermon, Chairman of the Board of Vining College and Bishop of Ijesa North Diocese, Rt Rev. Joseph Alaba Olusola, urged Nigerians to embrace repentance, unity, and a return to God.

He said God was sending a message of hope at Nigeria’s 65th anniversary, referencing the promise of restoration and salvation in Isaiah.

“There must be a national moral divide, and the new belief must begin with repentance and with everyone returning to God.

“Nigerians must be able to sleep without fear and travel without anxiety. The new thing must mean honest management of our resources, industrial growth, and an economy that works for all.

“Our young people are the future of this nation. God’s new thing must empower our youth with education, innovation, jobs, and government leadership,” he said.

Also speaking, the Rector and Vicar of the College, Ven. Dr. Moses Adetunbi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for infrastructural projects across the state, particularly road construction beyond Akure, and lauded his administration for prompt payment of salaries and pensions.