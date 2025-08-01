Governor approves reconstruction of state NYSC camp

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has ordered the reconstruction and upgrade of a state-of-the-art National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp located at Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit-Antai Local Government Area of the state.

Eno announced the reconstruction during the swearing-in ceremony of NYSC 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members held at the NYSC Permanent Camp on Friday.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Dr Ekerete Ekanem, also approved the construction of Youth Friendly Hubs across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state with solar power and full internet access.

He also charged corps members who would be deployed to the hubs to provide the needed expertise.

These initiatives are coming after the Governor recently announced an upward review in the allowances of corps members serving in the state to N20,000, as all corps members from the state serving in other states of the federation.

He said, “My administration has approved the reconstruction of a state-of-the-art orientation camp for corps members.

“In addition, we have increased the state allowance for corps members, effective 1st of August, 2025, from N5,000 to N20,000 to all corps members posted to Akwa Ibom State as well as all Akwa Ibom State corps members serving across the nation.

“We will continue to partner with the NYSC to ensure your welfare.

“I understand the value of youth engagement. My administration has also approved the construction of Youth Friendly Hubs across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state with solar power and full internet access.

“These hubs will need the technical expertise of corps members serving around those facilities.”

While assuring the corps members of their safety, the governor charged corps members to explore the communities, understand their values and impact their lives through education, health and community development.

He said, “I assure you of your safety throughout your service year, and you will enjoy the accommodating nature of our people.

“While here, I encourage you to explore our communities, delicacies, understand our values and acquaint yourselves in our shared humanity

“You are expected to impact lives through education, health, agriculture and community development.

“Use your time wisely, Volunteer, innovate, inspire other youth and support the government’s initiatives.”

Earlier, the Akwa Ibom Coordinator, Mr Sam Pepple, disclosed that at the end of registration, a total of 1,078 corps members were registered for the service, comprising 518 male and 560 female.

Pepple urged the corps members to participate actively in all the activities in order to equip themselves with the basic ingredients of leadership.

“The other cardinal programmes include Primary Assignment, Community Development Service, Winding up and Passing Out and our unwritten flagship programme, the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development,” he said.

He thanked the governor for his approval to reconstruct the permanent orientation camp and increase in state allowance for corps members from N5,000 to N20,000 monthly.

The state coordinator also thanked the state government for their continuous support to the NYSC scheme, and collaborating agencies, partners and camp officials for their steadfastness and commitment.

