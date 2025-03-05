Governor approves re-appointment of monarch sacked by Supreme Court

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the re-appointment of Adebayo Adegbola as the Eleruwa of Eruwaland, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, has disclosed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner recalled that the monarch was installed in 1998, but deposed on November 29, 2019.

This followed an order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Oyelade said: “A document by the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters indicated that the stool of Eleruwa has remained vacant.

“This is as a result of recent legal proceedings, specifically the dismissal of Suit Number HER/10/23 by the High Court of Oyo State on October 22.

“In response to the circumstances surrounding the succession, the Laribikusi ruling quarters was unable to submit candidates within the stipulated timeframe as stipulated in Section 15(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28 of Oyo State.

Also Read:

“Consequently, after due consideration, the esteemed discretion of the governor facilitated the Akalako ruling house to be recognised as the next ruling quarters to nominate candidates.”

Oyelade added that after a thorough selection process, the kingmakers of Eruwa convened and unanimously selected Adegbola from the Akalako ruling house as the candidate to fill the vacant stool.

Post Views: 19