Governor appoints Sheikh Gumi’s brother as Security Trust Fund Chairman

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of Brigadier General Abdulkadir Gumi (retd.) as Acting Chairman of the Security Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

This was contained in a statement issued by Malam Abubakar Nakwada, Secretary to the Zamfara State Government on Sunday.

Nakwada said: “The appointment takes immediate effect.”

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt that Gumi’s appointment followed the resignation of a former Inspector-General of Police, IGP M. D. Abubakar (retd.), the pioneer Board Chairman of the Fund.

The Fund was established by Governor Lawal shortly after assuming office to mobilise resources to support security agencies in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in Zamfara State.

Nakwada said Lawal approved Gumi’s appointment based on his credentials as well as the quality leadership he exhibited while in active military service.

According to him, Lawal is confident that under Gumi’s leadership, the Security Trust Fund Board of Trustees will realise its central mission of mobilising resources to strengthen the state security architecture.

He added: “His Excellency extends his best wishes to Brigadier General Abubakar Gumi (rtd) in his new role and urges all relevant stakeholders to fully support him in realising the goals of the Board.

“The Board is expected to now begin delivering on its mandate to strengthen the security framework and support our security forces in the fight against banditry and other criminalities in all parts of Zamfara State.”

NAN reports that Gumi, brother to the Islamic scholar, Dr. Ahmed Gumi, was a former Director of Legal Services of the Nigerian Army.

