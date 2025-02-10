Governor appoints new VC, recalls suspended commissioners

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State on Sunday in Abakaliki approved the appointment of Professor Michael Awoke as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Ebonyi State University and recalled his suspended commissioners.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Monday Uzor.

The statement said that the approval of Awoke followed the recommendations of the Governing Council of the University.

Awoke, before his appointment, was a Professor of Agricultural Economics and a former Vice Chancellor, Academics, of the EBSU.

Awoke is taking over from Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, who is proceeding on retirement after the completion of his tenure.

Also appointed are Prof. Ike Ogba, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics; and Prof. Michael Ajanwachukwu as Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration.

Other appointees are Ugochinyere Mba-Uka, Registrar; Roseline Nwuzor, Bursar; and Victoria Nwalli, Librarian.

Uzor added: “The Governor who announced the appointments shortly after a church service at the Government House Chapel, said the newly appointed principal officers will be sworn- in on Tuesday, February 11.”

Nwifuru also recalled four commissioners and the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, who were suspended last November.

The CPS said: “The governor recalled some suspended commissioners; Dr. Moses Ekuma, Health; Mr Chinedum Nkah, Water Resources, Mr Francis Orie, Housing and that of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Uchenna Igwe.”

On the recent killings at Amegu Nkalaha community, Nwifuru disclosed that preliminary investigation by security agencies showed the dastardly act was perpetrated by some criminal elements from the community and not herdsmen as alleged.

He warned contractors handling government projects to ensure speedy execution or face the wrath of the government.

