Governor appoints new TESCOM Board, SITA Chairman in Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the appointment of new members to the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission board.

The governor also approved the appointment of the Chairman of the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

A statement signed on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the development.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has also approved the appointment of his Senior Special Assistant on Information Technology, Hon. Tomide Akinribido, as the Executive Chairman of the Ondo State Information Technology Agency (SITA),” the statement read.

In TESCOM, the Governor appointed Mrs. Oluwadaisi Oke as Chairman, alongside full-time members Hon. Ajani Oladipupo, Mrs. Titilayo Fayoriju, Mrs. Ojuolape Flora Adeyemi, and Alhaji Isiaka O. Usman.

Part-time members include representatives from the Association of Secondary School Teachers, Parent-Teacher Association, and key ministries such as Budget and Economic Planning, Education, and Finance.

“The Governor urges the new appointees to leverage their wealth of knowledge in executing their respective duties in line with the OUR EASE agenda of the administration,” the statement added.

