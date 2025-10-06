Governor appoints new statistician-general for Kano

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the appointment of Dr Suraj Sulaiman as the new Statistician-General and Director-General of the Kano State Bureau of Statistics.

This was contained in a statement signed on Monday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, noting that the appointment takes immediate effect

Bature disclosed that the appointment follows the completion of the tenure of the former Statistician-General, Associate Professor Aliyu Isa Aliyu, who was recently elevated to the position of Commissioner for Livestock Development.

He further noted that Governor Yusuf has directed that the official handover and taking-over ceremony be held between Monday and Friday this week.

Sulaiman is an academic and mathematician with extensive experience in research, teaching and statistical analysis.

He earned a PhD in Mathematics from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (2015–2018), completing a doctoral thesis titled “New Method of Computing the Projective Polynomial Resultant Based on Dixon, Jouanolou and Jacobian Matrices.”

He also holds an MSc in Mathematics from Yasar University, Turkey (2012–2014), and a BSc in Mathematics from Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (2006–2010).

Sulaiman began his tertiary studies at the College of Arts, Science and Remedial Studies, Kano, where he obtained a Diploma in Mathematics Education (2004–2006).

Yusuf, in his message of felicitation as the DG of the Kano Bureau of Statistics, congratulated Sulaiman on his well-deserved appointment, expressing confidence that his wealth of academic and professional experience will reposition the Bureau for more effective service delivery.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing data-driven governance, emphasising that reliable statistics are crucial for effective planning, transparency, and sustainable development in Kano State.