Governor appoints eight new perm secs, redeploys four others

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries and the redeployment of four existing ones to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of Service, Mr. Muhammad Dagaceri, issued to journalists on Wednesday in Dutse, the state capital, by the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Jigawa State Head of Civil Service, Ismaila Dutse.

According to the statement, the redeployments are aimed at strengthening the state’s civil service and ensuring effective governance.

“Sagir Muhammad Sani has been redeployed from the Ministry for Basic Education to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Muhammad Yusha’u, moved from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning to the Ministry for Local Government,” the statement disclosed.

It further stated that “Lawan Muhammad Haruna has been redeployed from the Ministry of Higher Education to the Local Government Service Commission, while Engineer Musa Alhassan Arobade has been moved from the Ministry of Power and Energy to the Directorate of Manpower Development and Training, under the Office of the Head of the Civil Service.”

On the other hand, the statement revealed that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include Garba D. Muhammad, who has been posted to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology. Fatima Aliyu Hadejia has been appointed as the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Salary and Pension, Office of the Head of the Civil Service.

Other newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include Baffa Abubakar, who has been posted to the Ministry of Basic Education, Bello Datti, Directorate of Special Services/Council Affairs, Ibrahim Hassan, Ministry of Finance, Nasiru Haruna, Ministry of Power and Energy, Umar Isah, Civil Service Commission, and Mahmud Isah Ringim, Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

“The affected officers are expected to bring their expertise and experience to their new roles and contribute to the state’s development,” the statement emphasised.

Speaking on the development, the Jigawa Head of Service therefore urged the affected officers to take up their new assignments with dedication and commitment to duty.

Accordingly, the statement said that the postings take immediate effect, adding that “the affected officers are expected to report to their new stations without delay.”

