Governor appoints 47 Media Aides in one day + Full list

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the appointment of 47 Media Aides.
The Governor made the announcement of the appointments in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Thursday evening.
Fintirie expressed confidence that the team would serve the people effectively.
He said: “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team:
SPECIAL ADVISERS:
1. Dr. John Ngamsa – Special Adviser Media and Strategy
2. Babayola Tongo – Special Adviser Media
SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS:
1. George Kushi – Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity
2. Ijafiya Domiya – SSA Digital and Visual Communication
3. Sherif Alhassan – SSA Electronic Media
4. Muhammed Tukur – SSA New Media
5. Nurudeen Kama – SSA New Media
6. Pius Iliya – SSA New Media
7. Awal Hamza- SSA New Media
8. Thomas Terry – SSA Visuals (Photography)
9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah – SSA Public Affairs
10. Victor Dogo – SSA Social Mobilization
Special Assistants Social Media and Content Creation
1. Mohammed Faisal
2. Miracle Musa
3. Abubakar Idris
4. Nafiu Abubakar
5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba
6. Abdullahi Damare
7. Vandi Yusuf
8. Emmanuel Tumba
9. Jonathan Jude
10. Auwal Hamza
11. Jamila Tanko
12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda
13. Paul Barnabas
14. Suleiman Garga
15. Zailani Abba Kawu
16. Elijah Sambo
17. Benan Wyclif
18. Nasir Kasim
19. Wali Ibrahim (Facebook)
20. Mamse Adamu
21. Muhammed Girei
22. Sani Garta
23. Emmanuel Lakami
24. Ibrahim Assad
25. Musa Elson
26. Hierarchy Harold
27. Micah Simon Tihze
28. Jameel Kolere
29. Joan Daniel
30. Jibril Musa
31. Halima Bala
32. Nacha Waziri
33. Ahmadu Hamidu
34. Ijabani Ijahu
35. Hamanbello Idris Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events).