Governor appoints 47 Media Aides in one day + Full list

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has announced the appointment of 47 Media Aides.

The Governor made the announcement of the appointments in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

Fintirie expressed confidence that the team would serve the people effectively.

He said: “I’m pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team:

SPECIAL ADVISERS:

1. Dr. John Ngamsa – Special Adviser Media and Strategy

2. Babayola Tongo – Special Adviser Media

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS:

1. George Kushi – Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity

2. Ijafiya Domiya – SSA Digital and Visual Communication

3. Sherif Alhassan – SSA Electronic Media

4. Muhammed Tukur – SSA New Media

READ ALSO:

Goodbye Mouktar: Is it that easy to die?, by Garba Shehu

2023 Women’s AfroBasket: Senegal defeat Mali, book final berth against Nigeria

The weird BBNaija All-Stars parrot comes alive tonight

5. Nurudeen Kama – SSA New Media

6. Pius Iliya – SSA New Media

7. Awal Hamza- SSA New Media

8. Thomas Terry – SSA Visuals (Photography)

9. Barrister Sunday Wugirah – SSA Public Affairs

10. Victor Dogo – SSA Social Mobilization

Special Assistants Social Media and Content Creation

1. Mohammed Faisal

2. Miracle Musa

3. Abubakar Idris

4. Nafiu Abubakar

5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba

6. Abdullahi Damare

7. Vandi Yusuf

8. Emmanuel Tumba

9. Jonathan Jude

10. Auwal Hamza

11. Jamila Tanko

12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda

13. Paul Barnabas

14. Suleiman Garga

15. Zailani Abba Kawu

16. Elijah Sambo

17. Benan Wyclif

18. Nasir Kasim

19. Wali Ibrahim (Facebook)

20. Mamse Adamu

21. Muhammed Girei

22. Sani Garta

23. Emmanuel Lakami

24. Ibrahim Assad

25. Musa Elson

26. Hierarchy Harold

27. Micah Simon Tihze

28. Jameel Kolere

29. Joan Daniel

30. Jibril Musa

31. Halima Bala

32. Nacha Waziri

33. Ahmadu Hamidu

34. Ijabani Ijahu

35. Hamanbello Idris Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events).