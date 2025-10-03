Governor announces dissolution of boards, commissions

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dissolved all statutory and non-statutory boards and commissions in the state, an official government statement has said.

Enobong Uwah, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the dissolution of the boards and commissions on Thursday in Uyo.

Uwah commended members of the dissolved boards for their contributions to the governance of the state.

He said that the governor acted in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Section 6 of the Statutory Boards (Special Provisions) Law, 2023.

He further said that the dissolution was with immediate effect, adding: “The governor wishes members of the dissolved boards and commissions well in their future endeavours.

“The governor commends them for the roles they have played towards achieving the promises contained in the ARISE Agenda.”

Uwah urged the chairmen of the defunct bodies to hand over government property in their possession to the most senior officer in their establishments.