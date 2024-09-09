Governor Alia swears in six judges

Governor Hyacinth Alia has sworn in four High Court judges and two Customary Court of Appeal judges for the Benue State judiciary.

He assured all Benue citizens of his commitment to strengthening the judiciary to ensure that it remains a pillar of democracy and justice.



Performing the ceremony on Monday at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi, the Governor charged them to carry with them not only the weight of their past experiences but also the hopes and expectations of the people.



He explained that their appointment is a testament to their dedication, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law, as well as the recognition of the high standards they have maintained throughout their careers as legal practitioners.

The Governor advised them to be impartial arbiters, defenders of justice, and protectors of the Constitution, saying they should dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, as the people of Benue State look up to them to ensure that the law is applied with fairness, equity, and a deep sense of humanity.

He said, “Judges are the guardians of justice, ensuring that the rights and liberties of all individuals are protected and upheld.

“They also play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of our legal system and ensuring that justice is served.”

He assured the Benue State Judiciary that his administration is committed to ensuring the independence of the judiciary and will not do anything nor take any steps to undermine its independence.

He said, “We shall continue to uphold the constitutional provisions on the rule of law and the principles of separation of powers.”

The Governor reminded the new judges of the importance of their role, as aptly captured in the judicial oath, and the trust that has been placed in them to remember that the decisions they make will have a profound impact on the lives of individuals and the fabric of our society. They must ensure that all individuals are treated with dignity and respect.

He stated that his administration has demonstrated its commitment to these tenets by fully granting financial autonomy to the judiciary and the legislature in Benue State, saying, “Indeed, the fruits of this giant move have begun to spring forth, as evidenced by the numerous transformative projects undertaken by the judiciary.”

“The transformative projects include, among others, the creation of the Benue State Judiciary Website, which is fully functional as part of the ongoing automation of the entire judiciary management system to meet international standards; acquisition of a large property behind the Catholic Youth Centre for a new complex to replace the property ceded to the Court of Appeal; renovation of judges’ residences in Makurdi, Otukpo, Okpoga, and the one recently burned at Zaki-Biam; ongoing construction of new courts at Igumale and Jato-Aka; ongoing court renovation at the Court Headquarters – Courts 5, 6, and 11, North Bank, and Daudu; renovation of the judiciary guest house; and construction of a lawn tennis court.”

Those sworn in as High Court Judges are Kor Vincent Tersoo, Ikwulono Maigida Maimuna, Adagba Nguhemen Julie, and Tor Damian Tersugh, Esq., while the Customary Court of Appeal Judges are Onche Ogah Inalegwu, and Igba Theophilus Terhile.

The Governor promised continuous capacity building for judges through the sponsorship of judges for international conferences and the sponsorship of magistrates to attend the NBA Annual General Conference, which his administration has commenced since inception and will continue.

