Governor Alia solicits support for APC National Chairman

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has called on the people of Plateau State, members of the National Assembly, and national leaders to rally support for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, to enable him to succeed in his role.

The Governor made the call on Sunday at COCIN Dungun, Ampang East District, Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, during a thanksgiving service.

This followed the successful burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman.

He emphasized that as the largest political party in Africa, the APC must be well positioned to win all elections in 2027, in order to consolidate the gains made under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose developmental strides are already being reflected across APC-controlled states.

Also Read:

He noted that for this to be achieved, Prof. Nentawe must be given maximum support to effectively steer the affairs of the party.

Also speaking at the event, the Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ayatse, commended Prof. Nentawe for his resilience and determination to succeed, noting that these qualities have distinguished him and propelled him to his current position.

HRM Ayatse recalled that Prof. Nentawe had previously worked under his leadership at Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (formerly Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi) and at the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of both institutions at different times.