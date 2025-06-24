Governor Alia is still loved by Benue people, by Ferdinand Shinyi 

Some people have their tails up in ecstasy over the turbulent weather Governor Alia has experienced over the last few weeks, mainly as a result of the Fulani killings in the state. They revel in the mistaken belief that this rough patch signposts an irreversible match to political Golgotha for the man they love to hate.

Men of God who only yesterday were cavorting with the custodians of our common patrimony as dying people gasped for breath, are sniggering at the governor in rambling speeches over our collective misery.

Fr Justine Mbaeri’s snide commentary on why priests should not be in politics, travels all the way to the Caribbean nation of Haiti to fetch an example in the struggles of former president Fr John Bertrand Aristide, but glosses over the fact that another priest named Moses Adasu, had acquitted himself creditably as governor of Benue and remains a reference point when good governance is at issue.

But here is the thing: a bad day at the office does not equate to a failed tenure. All great leaders have had their moments of tribulation in office. If anything, such troubles act as a crucible for refining a leader’s mettle and temperament. So, keep the ill-motivated speeches and tendentious essays in the cooler; the wheels are not coming off the Alia bus.

Amidst the fog of adversarial commentary, we must not fail to emphasize that Alia’s governorship has been a huge success on many fronts. About 10,000 teachers have just been recruited by SUBEB alone. We have over 5,000 others employed by BIPC, BIRS, BSUTH, Benue Links, BPPC, RAAMP, and other MDAs. This is aside the giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture and others. We now have more clarity and stability in the payment of salaries, pension and gratuity than ever before.

With his scintillating performance in just two years, Alia has enough goodwill in the bank to propel him to a second term. Momentary hiccups cannot vitiate the people’s long-held affection for him.

Sometimes I see Alia’s political opponents base their 2027 math entirely on the gladiators they have in their corner. This is a flawed strategy. Gladiators can be found on all sides. We have our own share of big names. Additionally, there are thousands of Alia enthusiasts in the rank and file, who control their polling units and council wards.

But what makes Alia such a formidable opponent is the cult following he commands. Like Donald Trump in America, Alia has a solid lock on hundreds of thousands of Benue people who are ready to follow him anywhere at any time no matter what he does and irrespective of what his enemies say. That unshakable loyalty was built in the course of his priestly ministry.

Secondly, also like in America, the masses have become rabidly anti- elitist owing to decades of suffering and privation at the hands of politicians. They see Alia as the ultimate antithesis of the political class and the one to restore their hopes for a better future.

Third, Alia has done well so far and the people can see the difference.

These three points make Alia the overwhelming favourite for 2027. You might hear educated Independents criticize him here and there but, deep in their hearts, they prefer him to the normal politicians. When it’s time for balloting, you will see them voting for Alia.

Where we need to improve as a government and win more hearts is in the area of ‘stomach infrastructure’. But I believe the governor has his ears to the ground and will soon open the floodgates.

Alia is loved by the masses of Benue. The “I told you so” sing-song we are hearing from some religious leaders is not a reflection of the reality on the ground.

