Governor Alia felicitates General Gowon at 91

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia has sent warm felicitations to the elder statesman and the country’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on the occasion of his 91st birthday.

‎‎He described General Gowon as a man of integrity.The governor stressed that Gowon’s stand for one Nigeria, and his ‎program of “Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation” to repair the extensive damage done to the economy and infrastructure of the regions of the country during the Nigerian Civil War, especially the Eastern region, was timely, saying the program helped in healing the country and keeping it together as one, after years of the civil war.

The Governor equally commended the nonagenarian for his efforts through the Yakubu Gowon Centre, an organization which has been working tirelessly to ensure good governance, as well as for the control of infectious diseases including HIV/AIDS, guinea worm, and malaria across the country.

He prayed to God to continue to keep him in good health, for current leaders and future generations to continue to tap from his wisdom and wealth of experience.