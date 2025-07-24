Governor Alia congratulates Nentawe on emergence as APC national chairman 

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, who has been elected by the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress as the party’s new National Chairman.

Nentawe, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, was unanimously elected by the APC NEC on Thursday and he replaced Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who resigned in June over personal and health reasons.

Governor Alia who described Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as a distinguished academic and a visionary leader, says he has no doubt in the ability of the Plateau State born scholar and politician to succeed in taking the party to more enviable heights.

Also Read

The Governor cited the new Chairman’s intellect, brilliance, expertise, integrity and his unwavering commitment to excellence, as some of the qualities that will draw more admiration and attract more support and love for the ruling All Progressives Congress across the country.

He wished the former Benue State Electoral Commissioner and the All Progressives Congress candidate for the 2023 Plateau Governorship election all the best as he steers the affairs of the All Progressives Congress as its National Chairman.

Post Views: 2