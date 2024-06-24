Governor Alia appreciates Benue APC, traditional rulers, others for support

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia has expressed his most sincere appreciation to the members of the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Benue State, for their support during a “thank you tour.”

In union with the Benue APC State Working Committee, Governor Alia, had on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, embarked on a tour of Benue State, to thank the people for trusting him with their mandate to lead them as Governor.

The Governor, who completed the tour on Sunday, June 23rd, 2024, also acknowledged the significant contributions of elder statesmen and stakeholders of APC in Benue State, headed by Sen. Barnabas Gemade, Gen. India Garba (rtd), Sen. Amen Ebute, Prof. Steve Ugba, Barr. John Ochoga, Sen. Akaagerger, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, Hingah Biam, amongst others towards the success of the exercise.

He also expressed profound gratitude to traditional rulers and stakeholders of APC at the local government and ward levels for turning out in large numbers to welcome him in their respective geo-political areas.

Governor Alia says the huge turnout incentivizes him to keep putting in his best to up the food basket State in all sectors.

Also Read:

While thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for placing Benue State at the centre of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, Governor Alia expressed confidence in the ability of his administration to continue to drag home the most vaunted dividends of democracy to Benue people.

He thanked the women and youth of Benue State, particularly those at the grassroots for their love which he said was evident in their mass presence during the “Thank You Tour.”

The Governor equally appreciated elected officials, heads of parastatals, top government functionaries, support groups and other union bodies, who accompanied him on the “thank you tour”, saying he was truly motivated by their presence.

To the masses of Benue, Governor Alia says he cannot thank them enough, assuring them that they will continue to be at the centre of every policy and decision taken by his administration.

He offered prayers to God to sustain his goodwill, grace, and blessings on the government and people of Benue State, pledging the willingness of his administration to institutionalised good governance in the state.