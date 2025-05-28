Gov. Aiyedatiwa inaugurates anti-land grabbing task force

In a decisive move to protect property rights and restore order in land administration, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has formally inaugurated the Ondo State Task Force on Anti-Land Grabbing, in line with the newly enacted Ondo State Property Protection Law of 2024.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa described land as more than a commercial or residential asset, it is a heritage and a vital source of identity for individuals and communities.

He condemned the alarming rise in land grabbing, violent displacements, and exploitative real estate practices that have disrupted peace and deterred genuine investment across the state.

To counter these threats, he reaffirmed his administration’s determination to enforce the law with the full weight of governmental authority.

He highlighted key provisions of the law, including penalties of up to 21 years imprisonment for unlawful resale of property, 10 years for forceful land occupation, and strict sanctions against illegal levies often imposed under the guise of “omo-onile” charges.

“This Task Force,” the Governor stated, “is a beacon of justice for the oppressed and a firm deterrent to those who violate our land laws. We will not allow lawlessness to thrive under our watch.” He urged members of the Task Force to act with integrity, courage, and fairness, pledging continued government support to ensure the law is enforced without bias.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, who chairs the Task Force, underscored the importance of the committee’s mandate. In his remarks, he praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s visionary leadership, stating, “Your Excellency, what you have done today has given hope to landowners and addressed the menace of land disputes in Ondo State.”

He emphasized that the Task Force marks a turning point in land governance, promoting lawful ownership, peaceful coexistence, and institutional reform. He reiterated that the committee would operate with transparency, uphold due process, and serve as a responsive channel for victims of land-related offences. He affirmed that there will be no sacred cows, emphasising that every violator, regardless of status, will be treated equally under the law.

Ajulo noted that the law empowers the Task Force to investigate, enforce, and prosecute offenders under clear statutory provisions. Sections 3, 4, 12, and 14 of the Property Protection Law prohibit forceful entry, threats, illegal occupation, and unauthorized levies on landowners while authorising the State to constitute this Task Force for effective enforcement.

In a goodwill message, Hon. Moyinoluwa Ogunwumiju, member representing Ondo West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly, expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for his consistent support of the bill. “Your Excellency, I thank you for granting the House of Assembly the independence it needed to work on this bill and make it a reality. You backed it from the beginning and even issued an executive order against land grabbing to demonstrate your unwavering commitment.” He said.

Hon. Ogunwumiju also commended the Attorney-General for assembling the necessary legal framework and team that ensured the bill was signed into law on December 30, 2024. He noted that the bill, which he personally sponsored, reflects the collective resolve to tackle land-related crimes across the state.

The composition of the Task Force reflects a multi-sectoral approach, featuring representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Nigeria Police Force, Amotekun Corps, Office of the Surveyor General, Ministries of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Local Government authorities, Civil Society Organisations, and community leaders from all three senatorial districts.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by top government officials, including the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olayide Adelami, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff, Prince Olusegun Omojuwa, Commissioner for Finance, Olawunmi Isaac, Head of Service, Bayo Philip, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Abiola Olawoye and Permanent Secretaries.

Task Force members are appointed to serve for a term of four years and are expected to meet regularly, submit periodic reports to the Governor’s Office, and offer policy advice aimed at improving land governance in the state.

Punishments for violators include: 21 years imprisonment for unlawful sale or resale of land/property; 10 years imprisonment for forceful entry and illegal occupation of land; seven years imprisonment for demanding illegal levies (e.g., “omo-onile” charges); 5 years imprisonment for use of threats or violence in land matters; 5 years imprisonment for trespassing with intent to take possession; and 7 years imprisonment for aiding and abetting land-related crimes.

Governor Aiyedatiwa concluded by reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to justice, lawful property ownership, and sustainable peace across all parts of Ondo State.

