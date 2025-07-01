Governor advises NYSC members to shun sharp practices, anti-social behaviour

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state has advised Corps members in the state to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour, charging them to demonstrate patriotism and become agents of change.

The governor gave the charge during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko, in Akoko North East Council area of the state.

He warned them against engaging in sharp practices and reminded them of their role as ambassadors of their families, institutions, and the NYSC scheme.

Aiyedatiwa who spoke through the NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, said “Let your actions speak honourably of your backgrounds. Always remember that you are ambassadors of unity, peace, and development. Live up to this noble calling.”

The governor told the corps members to approach their national assignment with a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to national development.

He stressed the need for corps members to make meaningful contributions in their places of primary assignment.

Aiyedatiwa commended the corps members for their active participation in paramilitary drills, leadership and citizenship training, the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, and other patriotic activities during the three-week orientation.

He encouraged them to serve with integrity and passion and allow their conduct to reflect the values learned during the orientation, and to be agents of positive change in their host communities.

“These activities were carefully designed to shape your character and prepare you for the challenges ahead.

“Be proactive. Embrace your host communities, identify areas of need, and contribute to community development efforts.

“In doing so, you will not only leave lasting footprints but also promote national unity and integration,” the governor stated.

Speaking on the importance of the SAED programme, Aiyedatiwa advised the corps members to pursue entrepreneurial ventures that can make them self-reliant after service.

He assured the corps members of government’s commitment to their safety and welfare.

The governor concluded by tasking them to remain security-conscious throughout their service year.

