Governor Adeleke tasks panels to recover ‘looted’ state assets

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has tasked the members of panels and committees he set up to track all looted public assets belonging to the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday.

The Governor gave the charge after inaugurating four panels in Osogbo to also review all appointments made after July 17 by the last administration.

Adeleke, represented by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, decried the widespread “pillaging” of government assets.

He said: “You must right the wrongs and discharge your mandates with sense of urgency.

“We assure the people that we will not back down on our resolve to stop all post July 17 illegalities.”

He said the state payroll pre-July 17 remains intact.

Adeleke said the state government has not sacked any worker on the Osun State payroll.

“Those with issues to explain are those who entered the payroll after July 17,” he said.

The review panels inaugurated by the governor include the Staff Audit/Appointments/Promotion Review Committee (Chaired by Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji) and State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee (Chaired by B. T. Salam).

Others are the Contracts/MoU/Agreements Review Committee (Chaired by Niyi Owolade) and Chieftaincy Affairs Review Committee (Chaired by Bunmi Jenyo).





