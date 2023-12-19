Governor Adeleke salutes ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki at 61

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has rejoiced with a former President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki on the auspicious occasion of his 61st birthday.

Adeleke hailed him as a consummate politician with strong flare for development.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor lauded the former Kwara state governor for his enduring record of positive impacts, regaling with ecstasy Senator Saraki’s notable strides recorded during his two-term tenure as governor, which earned him huge followings in Kwara state till date.

He said, “As a Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, you deployed a legislative mandate to build a virile National Assembly with productive output. Your tenure was a golden age of Nigeria Senate.”

The Governor who acknowledges Senator Saraki’s pivotal role in the actualisation of his governorship bid , pointed out that his support and encouragement was handy in navigating through the tortuous journey to the Osun top political office.

While commending him for his principled stance on nation building, Governor Adeleke noted his admiration for Senator Saraki’s sense of purpose and zeal for impacting lives.

“On this day, I join family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate a great man of immense purposes, Senator (Dr) Bukola Saraki, who turns 61 years old today. Senator Saraki embodies service as evident in the impacts he made in every position of leadership he occupied, with remarkable contributions,” the Governor noted.

“Be it as Governor of Kwara state for eight years or as Senator in the upper legislative chamber, Senator Saraki made the people the fulcrum of his agenda and this explains the love and respect he commands from his people.”

Governor Adeleke prays to Almighty Allah to grant Senator Saraki the grace of many more celebrations in good health and sound mind for him to continue to be of immense support to the people, particularly those who rely on his kindness and good deeds.