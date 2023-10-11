Governor Adeleke mourns death of Ede North Chairman

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed shock over the death of the Caretaker Chairman of Ede North Local Government, Alhaji Jimoh Oyekanmi.

In a statement by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said his death was devastating, not just to his family, but also Osun state, particularly Ede North Local Government, who have been denied the service of a trusted hand in delivering good governance.

He said, “Alhaji Jimoh was a politician with a purpose, always prioritizing the good of all above his personal interest in every situation. During the struggle for the enthronement of the Imole government, Alhaji Jimoh showed discipline and unimaginable sacrifices.

“Alhaji Jimoh was a long-time member of the Adeleke political dynasty, but he was much more than that to me. He was loyal to a fault and more, reliable, no matter the circumstances.

“Alhaji Jimoh’s impact on Osun politics, particularly in Ede North, where he was a strong grassroot mobilizer for our great party, the PDP, is hard to miss. Ede town, and the PDP, have lost one of its finest, and I mourn this huge loss of a man who has contributed so much to the society.

“My heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Ede North, the PDP family, and everyone touched by his demise. It is my prayer that Almighty Allah comfort his family and loved ones and give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May Allah Subhana watahala be pleased with his soul and grant him Aljanah Fridaus. Amin.”