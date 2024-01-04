Governor Adeleke harmonises levies, taxes for ease of doing business

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has harmonised into a single bill the multiple taxes and levies collected by different government ministries, departments, agencies across all business sectors, formal and informal.

This Harmonized Bill curates all Levies, which all businesses are expected to pay on an annual basis as a single bill.

The Governor’s new initiative was informed by the need to put an end to the incessant challenges of multiple taxation being faced by taxpayers in the state.

The new initiative which was announced by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, explained that the single bill allows for easy and convenient payments that can be in equal or unequal tranches.

The harmonized bill certificate will be issued automatically after completion of the payment. Businesses are enjoined to pay their taxes as early as they can as there may be fines or late payment penalty for delayed payments.

Furthermore, the statement also identified the official online payment channels in the state as the https://pay.irs.os.gov.ng.

Others are POS machines in tax stations across the state, banks in and outside Osun, ATM Machine across the country and using any Money Transfer Service for those outside the country by using the Pay with Transfer feature online on http://pay.irs.os.gov.ng.

The state government has further deployed some Automation Systems for improved government services delivery which include but not limited to the Government Assets and Utility Management System for renting and leasing of government properties and assets, C of O in 45 days programme, Electronic Affidavit system, Electronic State of Origin and Local Government Area of Origin portal, Mobile Tax stations, Seamless online payment systems for taxes among others.

The release then admonished members of the public to always ensure collection of evidence of payment which is in form of Government Automated Revenue Receipt (A.R.R) for all payments made and to visit any OIRS Tax Offices nearest to them for any complaint or enquiry.