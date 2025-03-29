Governor Adeleke felicitates Tinubu at 73

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has felicitated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of his 73rd birthday anniversary, describing the number one citizen of the nation as “a resourceful democrat with tested decades of democratic activism”

The governor sent the congratulatory message to the president in a statement he signed personally on Saturday.

In the message, Governor Adeleke recalled the huge contributions of Mr President to the economic and democratic development of the nation, citing his transformational days as the Lagos state governor and his ongoing bold reforms at the national level.

The Governor who lauded the president’s capacity to make bold decisions noted that this birthday is “an occasion to reflect on the goodness of Almighty God in the life of the first family and especially that of the Number One Citizen.

“Your life typifies divine grace and exceptional blessings from the beginning to date. You are a chosen one with all attributes of a blessed leader.

“Mr President, I pray that the divine hand that has been your guide and nurturer will continue to strengthen you as you govern this strategically important country of Africa.

“I use this opportunity to restate the continued commitment of the Osun state government under my leadership to closer mutual partnership between the Federal and the Osun state government. Mr President can count on us in the common task of delivering good governance and democratic dividends to our people.

“Our dear Asiwaju and Commander in Chief of this federation, as you celebrate your 73rd birthday, I pray to God to grant you more blessings and grace to continue to succeed in your presidential mandate and to live for more years in good health and prosperity.

“Happy blessed birthday, Mr President.”

