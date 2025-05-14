Governor Adeleke eulogises Dele Momodu at 65

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has eulogised a global media icon, Aare Dele Momodu, at 65 for his commitment to human development.

Adeleke stated this while speaking at the official commissioning of the Dele Momodu Foundation Leadership Centre, Alakubosa GRA, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He described Momodu as “a unique breed, a genius within humanity, and a free mind with progressive ideals about our society”.

He described the vision of human growth and development of the media icon as all-inclusive within a big heart which mentors thousands of professionals from far and near.

While appreciating the spirit of lifting people that God endowed Momodu with, Senator Adeleke called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of giving by helping anybody who is found in need around them and not wait until they amass millions in local or foreign currency.

He appreciated the wife of the celebrant, Chief Bolaji Momodu for being a strong pillar of support behind Aare Momodu, saying her candour has always stood her out as a virtuous woman.

In his remarks, Momodu described Governor Adeleke as a destiny helper who has always been supportive of the progress and development of people that come his way.

He commended Governor Adeleke for coming to commission the leadership training centre which he said is to serve as a resource centre for researchers at no cost.

The media adviser to former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, recalled his original contact with Chief Momodu about 40 years ago at the Obafemi Awolowo University, lauding his mentorship of many new generations in the field of journalism and others.

Olagunju narrated Momodu’s trajectory in the journalism field spanning several newspapers before he innovated with Ovation magazine, calling the celebrant a model for many in the field.

