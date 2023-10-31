Governor Adeleke dissolves statutory commissions

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the dissolution of statutory commissions with immediate effect.

In a circular by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, the dissolution takes immediate effect.

The affected commissions, according to the SSG, are the State Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission and Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The SSG conveyed the appreciation of the Governor to members of dissolved commissions for the selfless and meritorious service to the state.