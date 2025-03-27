Governor accepts resignation of Commissioner

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has accepted the resignation letter of retired Major General Muhammad Idris, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services.

The acceptance of the resignation was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sunusi Tofa, in Kano on Wednesday.

No reason was given for the sudden resignation of the retired general from the post.

The governor expressed gratitude for the service of Idris, acknowledging his contributions to the ministry’s initial takeoff.

Also Read

Idris, a retired Army General, was appointed in August 2024.

The governor wished Idris a peaceful and fulfilling retirement, praising his dedication to public service and patriotism.

Idris’ resignation followed that of Mohammed Diggol, Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, who stepped down on January 5.

Post Views: 4