Governor Abiodun congratulates Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, founder Penpushing Media at 60

The Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has congratulated the Founder of Penpushing Media, owner of online newspapers and television, Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji on his 60th birthday, noting that his life has been eventful with marks of achievements in many spheres.

The Governor in the letter dated July 20,2023 with reference number COS/GOV.12.VOL.VI/106 which was personally signed by him, said he (Abiodun) is delighted to felicitate with the celebrator on behalf of the Ogun State Government.

In the letter titled, ’A Bouquet of Hearty Cheers as a Trail-Blazer Turns 60’, Abiodun thanked the Almighty God for His benevolence in the life of the celebrant over the past six decades, pointing out that he is a symbol of what an individual can achieve with dedication and passion.

‘It is with great delight and joy that I convey the very warm felicitations of my family, the Government and good people of Ogun State to you as you gracefully attain the Diamond age of 60. Congratulations!’, the Governor wrote

‘I join you, your family and other well-wishers in celebrating this milestone and thanking Almighty God for His benevolence in your life over the past six decades. Your life has been eventful with marks of achievements in many spheres’, the letter reads

The Governor emphasized that the celebrator is a symbol of what an individual can achieve with dedication and passion, even in a challenging environment, adding that in him the younger generation find a source of inspiration and a mentor

‘Indeed, you are a symbol of what an individual can achieve with dedication and passion, even in a challenging environment. In you, the younger generations find a source of inspiration and a mentor. Your years of experience as a seasoned journalist with repute have strengthened you to handle multi-task challenges’, Abiodun said

‘The Board, Management and staff of Penpushing Media have benefited immensely from your professional competence over the years since it was established. We are very proud of your numerous accomplishments in various positions you have held in the past. Indeed, we are grateful to God for the rare gift you represent in our clime’, the Governor stressed

‘As you celebrate this diamond age. I join you in giving gratitude to Almighty God for the fulfilled life He has granted you. We pray for many more years in good health and sound mind so that you can continue to serve the nation and humanity at large. Once again, please accept my hearty congratulations and the assurance of my highest regards’, Abiodun said.