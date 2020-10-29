The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has promised to support the management of the state-owned football team, Ekiti United, in their efforts to vault to the Premier League.

Fayemi made this known to newsmen on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, while speaking on his government’s plans to provide facilities with a view to developing sports in the state.

Fayemi recalled that he established Ekiti United during his first tenure.

He said: “I was responsible for the creation of Ekiti United.

“I believe that in the next two years, Ekiti United will be in the Premier League.

“In terms of developing grassroots sports, I know we can do a lot more to improve on our stellar performances in sports in Ekiti State.

“You recall that when I came back as governor, I reintroduced the Principal’s Cup, aimed at discovering young talents.”

Ekiti United FC is a professional football club plying its trade in Nigeria National League.

It has prospects of being promoted to the elite league if it does well.