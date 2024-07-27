Government should set a timeframe to address concerns instead of suppressing protests, says CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre has urged the Nigerian government to set a clear timeframe for addressing citizens’ grievances rather than merely attempting to suppress protests.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, emphasized the need for decisive action on pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, corruption, insecurity, and the erosion of institutional integrity.

“Inflation, unemployment, corruption, and insecurity are critical challenges that need urgent attention. The integrity of our institutions is in question, and it is imperative to restore trust and confidence so that citizens can once again believe in their country,” stated Rafsanjani.

CISLAC urged the government to safeguard the rights of protesters, highlighting that peaceful protest is a fundamental right in Nigeria.

“Protesters must be protected. This is a democratic right, and the government should ensure their safety. The protests should not be framed along religious, ethnic, and political lines; rather, the government at all levels should listen to and address the genuine concerns of the people,” Rafsanjani added.

The statement also calls for local and state governments to leverage their influence to resolve issues constructively, rather than exerting undue pressure on protesters, which could provoke further unrest.

“Addressing the issues raised is crucial. The government must set a clear timeframe for resolving these problems instead of merely attempting to halt protests or arresting those who want to protest,” Rafsanjani emphasized.

CISLAC warns against the military’s involvement in handling domestic issues, which should be the responsibility of the police and the Department of State Services.

“The military should not assume the role of the police in domestic matters. Professionalism and restraint are essential to avoid escalating tensions,” Rafsanjani cautioned.

The organization also calls on protesters to remain responsible and vigilant against individuals seeking to exploit the protests for negative purposes.

“Protesters must remain peaceful and vigilant. The police should protect them and ensure the protest does not escalate due to the actions of those with malicious intentions,” he noted.

Finally, CISLAC calls for comprehensive measures to address the issues at hand, allowing citizens to freely express their opinions on government actions.

“In a democratic setting, every individual should have the right to express their views on government performance. President Bola Tinubu, himself a product of protest, should understand and respect this right,” Rafsanjani concluded.

