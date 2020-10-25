Bolaji Ariyoh, the Chairman, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area and his cabinet on Sunday visited families of the victims of the #EndSARS protest and on the spot assessment of havoc caused by the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest.

This was disclosed in a press statement by Babajide Dada, the Media Officer of the council, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria.

In his entourage was the Commissioner for Housing, Lagos State, Marouf Akinderu who represented the state government.

During the on-the-spot assessment, an eyewitness who claimed to be an occupant of one of the 24 flats in the police barrack behind Makinde police station, narrated how the hoodlums succeeded in looting , raping and setting their apartment ablaze.

“The hoodlums came in multiples, the people and police tried to repel them for some moment but we noticed that a team of military personnel in army camouflage came, evacuated the armoury of the police , disarmed them and took them away in their Hilux van.

“At that point, the hoodlums had a free day, looted our properties and set the police station and all the vehicles ablaze.

“I must confess these are not protesters but organised armed group who only hid under #EndSARS protest and moreover most of them were not from this hood,” he said.

The chairman promised the victims that he would liaise with appropriate authority to ensure compensation for the victims. He urged them to compile information about all the victims and submit it to his office immediately.

He also promised to commence process of rebuilding the police station because police are essential part of the community.

The entourage was also taken around some houses with bullet holes due to stray bullets during the dark hour.

At Number 72 Makinde Street, the entourage stopped to commiserate with the family of Vitalis Ukaegbu for the loss of their son, Victor Izuchi who died as a result of stray bullets.

Hon. Maruf Akindele on behalf of the state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, expressed condolence to the family of the deceased and prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their son.

He assured them of government determination to investigate the matter and ensure punishment is metted out to the perpetrators of the crime and adequate compensation to the victims across the state.

He appealed to everyone to be calm and peaceful.