Government officials behind Benue crisis — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the insecurity crisis in Benue State is man-made and those behind it are within the state and federal governments.

Primate Ayodele stated this position in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, which was made available to newsmen on Sunday.

He made it known that insecurity is one of the means to destabilise Tinubu’s government and that his opposition within the government is bent on doing all it takes to make it happen.

He made it known that the crises are initiated by people, and it would be shocking to know who they are because they are very close to the government.

He said: “People causing insecurity in Benue are in the government system, even in the state and federal.

“Nobody wants to hear their names because it will be very shocking.

“The problem in Benue is man-made and is initiated by people.

“President Tinubu needs to wake up to these insecurity problems; they want to use it to destabilize his government, and if he doesn’t arise to tackle the political reasons behind insecurity,

“He will pay greatly for it.”

The prophet urged the President not to mind those singing his praises because they don’t know how much this would affect his chances of succeeding as president and in the 2027 elections.

The prophet called on the President to take security matters very seriously.

Ayodele added: “I am not anyone’s friend, but Tinubu should wake up.

“Don’t let them be singing Hosanna for you.

“Insecurity is a serious matter.”

