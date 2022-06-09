Government House photographer abducted, N50m ransom demanded

Uchenna Nwube, Ebonyi State Government House Cameraman, has been abducted by suspected kidnappers on Okigwe-Aba-Enugu Expressway.

The kidnapped cameraman, who was allowed access to his phone by the kidnappers, revealed this to newsmen.

Nwube said he was kidnapped on Wednesday at about 7pm.

He his colleagues by phone: “I was kidnapped today, June 8, while returning to Abakaliki from Aba and I had some people in my car.

“Right now, they (kidnappers) are demanding N50 million as ransom, which I do not know how and when I can get such money.

“Please, I need help.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, advised the victim to be calm with his abductors.

“The area the incident occurred is not within our jurisdiction in Ebonyi. That place is between Imo and Abia,” Anyanwu disclosed.