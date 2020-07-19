The newly-unveiled Dangote “Bag of Goodies 2” Consumer Promo has been described as a vital private sector intervention that would greatly reduce the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the consumers of Dangote Cement and Nigerians in general.

The Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lotteries Board, Abiola Bashir Are, who disclosed this at the media unveiling of Dangote Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2 in Lagos, commended the manufacturing giant for investing in the lives of its consumers.

According to Are, the decision by the company to make 1,000 consumers millionaires is a testament that the company has the interest of the consumers at heart.

He stated: “A million naira is a big deal to most people in Nigeria now.

“We are here to validate the promo.

“It was done before during Season 1 and I believe that Dangote is doing it again.

“The promo is important especially in this time of global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Psychologically, these are things that give people hope.

“We are here to support the promotion.

“The purpose of the Lagos State Lottery Board is to support businesses, especially when it comes to promotion of products and services.

“I wish all the prospective winners good luck.”

Also speaking at the event, a representative of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Susie Onwuka, said the company has followed due process in its Season 1 of the Bag of Goodies Consumer Promotion.

Onwuka said: “We are here today to ensure that the interests of the consumers are protected.

“The company has followed due process by registering the promo.

“We will also ensure that the company is able to deliver what it promised the consumers.

“So, we thank the company for always investing in the consumers of Dangote Cement.

“We have always witnessed the previous promo and they have always been carried out according to laid down rules and regulations.”

The Deputy Director/Coordinator, Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lagos Zonal Office, Nkiru Onuzulu, said the commission holds Dangote Cement in high regard due to its contribution to the general wellbeing of its consumers.

Onwuzulu said: “My Director General holds Dangote Cement in high regard.

“This promo is a very big one, just like the one of last year.

“We all know that Dangote is a big brand and we don’t have any doubt that the promo is going to be a successful one.

“Dangote has started well by getting the consumer promotion regularised.

“It does not end here; we will always be available to ensure that all the interests of the stakeholders are protected.”

In his speech, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, described the promo as part of the company’s strategies to continuously reward consumers who are the backbone in the cement business.

“It is to reward valued consumers for their partnership in ensuring that or range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country,” Pucheros said.

He explained that the winning prizes were tailored towards changing the standards of living of consumers who are the end users of the company’s products.

He said: “These prizes have great economic values as they can be used to kick off small scale businesses especially in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic with many families losing their sources of livelihood.

“Most importantly, the Dangote “Bag of Goodies 2’ Consumer Promotion is a huge investment aimed at providing new and existing consumers with palliatives as we are creating nine millionaires and a total of 1,000 millionaires in 16 weeks.”

Puchercos listed other prizes to include tricycle, motorcycles, refrigerators, airtime and special combo packs of Dangote Foods Products.

He added: “Therefore, the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2 is serving a dual purpose, to allow consumers of our products to continue their projects while at the same time stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes.”

Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, said consumers are important and fundamental factor of production, without which the company’s ability to remain in business becomes impossible.

According to Sanni: “To grow our business, we must constantly create value in terms of quality, product, service, competitive pricing and depositing in consumer’s emotional bank accounts in order to become their preferred choice of brand at the point of purchase.

“As a business, we recognise the importance of every member of our value chain- distributors, wholesalers and retailers, as such, we have invested in growing their businesses through various empowerment schemes.”