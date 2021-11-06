Government demolishes house of suspected kidnapper in Niger

Emmanuel Umaru, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger State, says the state government has demolished a house belonging to a suspected kidnapper in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Umaru said this when he addressed newsmen in Minna on Saturday on the suspected kidnapper who was recently nabbed.

He alleged that the suspect, who is currently with security personnel, was one of the suspects of the recent kidnapping at the University of Abuja.

He explained that joint security agencies operations led to the arrest of the suspect.

The Commissioner also said that the suspect’s confession led to the rescue of the kidnapped staff of the University of Abuja.

Umaru said: “We will not allow our state to be a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits or any criminal.”

He urged residents to be vigilant and security conscious around their communities and report dubious characters to nearest security outfits.

Umaru said the state government along with security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive security network to flush out all those behind criminal acts in the state.

He said: “We will give all the necessary support to the police and other security personnel deployed in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements to perform optimally.

“We have already reached out to traditional rulers and other stakeholders to mobilise residents on the need to support the security agencies with require intelligence information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in their midst.”

Umaru therefore appealed to residents not to hesitate to report any person or group of people with questionable character to the nearest security outfits for prompt actions.