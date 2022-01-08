Government bans tricycles, okada operators in Kogi

The Kogi government has banned tricycle and motorcycle operators from operating on the highways.

Mobile courts have also been constituted to prosecute defaulters of the new order expected to take effect on Jan. 17.

In a communiqué by Baron Joseph-Okwoli, the state Commissioner for Transportation on Saturday, the government said that the restriction order must be obeyed.

“The restriction was part of far reaching decisions made after extensive stakeholders’ meetings on Wednesday and Friday to address the issue of incessant accidents and the need for free flow of traffic on Kogi township roads.

“The stakeholders meeting and deliberations were in tandem with the policy of the Ministry of Transport to strategise and map out plans and programmes to ensure smooth operations by road users and safety of commuters.

“It’s expected that every tricycle must be coded and branded in line with the designated area of operation before plying the highways again.

“All tricycle operators must guide against overloading, speeding and must ensure that their left sides are barricaded with iron rod to guide against any accidental fall on the road.

“Tricycle and okada riders shall ensure that both left and right side mirrors are firmly fixed.

“Tricycle and Okada operators shall also ensure that all necessary valid papers and documents are collected and produced on demand for inspection,” the communique read.

Similarly, articulated long vehicles operating within the state have been directed by the government to observe minimal speed limits in driving around residential areas.

It enjoined motorists within the state to always validate their vehicles’ papers to avoid arrest and fines.

The communique enjoined motorists to strictly comply with rules guiding road usage and to co-operate with law enforcement agencies and officers for safety on the highways.