Gov. Zulum swears in new Borno Commissioners

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday swore in 19 new Commissioners as members of the state Executive Council.

Speaking at the ceremony in Maiduguri, Zulum congratulated them on their appointment and tasked them to hold regular meetings with stakeholders in their ministries to ensure regular feedback on their activities.

“These feedback and recommendations should be forwarded through the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG),” he said.

He also urged them to lead by example by ensuring punctuality at work.

Earlier, the state Chief Judge, Justice Kashim Zanna, represented by Justice Fadawu Umaru, administered the oath of office on the commissioners.

Meanwhile, the SSG Alhaji Usman Jidda has said that the governor has approved the merger of the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Youth Empowerment with that of Poverty Alleviation.

Jidda said in a statement in Maiduguri on Monday that Sainna Buba, has been appointed as the commissioner, while Mohammed Arab, has been posted to Ministry of Health. Pogu Lawan, was posted to Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties.

Others included; Isa Haladu, Ministry of Works; Abatcha Ngala, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Mustapha Gubio, Ministry of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement; Lawan Wakilbe, Ministry of Education; and Tijjani Goni, Ministry of Water Resources.

Ali Mustafa, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Sugun Mai-Mele, Ministry for Local Government and Emirates Affairs; Babagana Malumbe, Ministry of Higher Education; Yerima Lawan, Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

The rest were Yuguda Saleh, Ministry of Housing and Energy; Abubakar Tijjani, Ministry of Transport; Modu Lawan, Ministry of Animal and Fisheries Development; Adamu Lawan, Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning; and Kaka-Shehu Lawan, Ministry of Justice.