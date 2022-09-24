Gov. Zulum set to train journalists on capacity building 

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has announced plans to sponsor 100 journalists for capacity building training at the University of Maiduguri.

Zulum disclosed this at the Triennial Delegates Conference of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Saturday in Maiduguri.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, the governor said he requested the University to organise a certificate training programme for the journalists to be funded by the state government.

He urged the council to nominate its members to participate in the programme to enhance their capacities.

While reiterating commitment to run an open door policy, Zulum assured continued support to the journalists to enable them to discharge their duties.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, lauded the delegates and contestants for the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Abba-Jato represented by Baba Shiekh-Lawan, urged the contestants to accept the outcome of the election in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Also speaking, the newly elected Chairman of the Council, Dauda Iliya lauded Zulum for the gesture, adding that the training was in line with its capacity building initiative.

He sought the support and cooperation of the members to enable the leadership move the union to greater height.

The inaugurated members included Abdulkareem Haruna – Vice Chairman, Ali Ciroma – Secretary, Hauwa Bata – Treasurer, Babagana Ali – Financial Secretary and Bawagana Liman – Auditor.