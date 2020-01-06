Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Monday laid the foundation for the construction of a N4.28 billion flyover bridge in Maiduguri.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zulum restated his commitment toward expanding and developing township road networks in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the projects will be executed by the Eighteen Engineering Company International Ltd. and expected to be completed in 18 months.

Zulum said that the bridge was one of the projects to be implemented in the state in 2020.

He said: “It was designed in order to empower the people, rebrand the economy, strengthen their resilience as well as facilitate return normalcy to the state.

“It is also an impetus for economic competitiveness, security and as well as quality of life. The flyover is expected to be delivered within a period of 18 months.

“Work on the Post Office roundabout flyover will begin by the end of 2020.’’

The governor charged the contractors to ensure strict adherence to the quality of work and directed the Ministry of Works to ensure compliance of the standard.

According to him, township roads in Jiddari Polo, Mala, Kyariri Zannari Roads, Pulk -Ngoshe, Monguno and Biu as well as Askira and Ngala roads will be constructed.

He said other roads are Umarari-Ngarranam and Abujan Talakawa.

The governor said that the state government was working toward reconstruction of the Maiduguri-Gamboru road, Maiduguri-Bama-Banki as well Damboa-Chibok-Mbalala roads.

He said the projects were part of the efforts to rebuild and enhance socio-economic activities in the state in 2020.