Gov. Zulum commissions vocational centres in Katsina schools

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has promised to build vocational centres at some of the newly constructed Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) Katsina State.

The governor made the promise Saturday while inaugurating some schools and road projects built by Governor Aminu Masari.

Zulum also inaugurated the newly constructed 28km Dayi-Tuge-Wawar Kaza road built by Masari, with about N2.8 billion.

Zulum said the construction of the schools, which were done within the premises of existing primary schools in the areas, was commendable, pointing out that the craft centres would also assist the students to acquire critical skills.

According to the Borno Governor, the provision of the schools within the primary schools will assist in ensuring the smooth transition of pupils from primary school to Junior Secondary School.

He called on parents in the State to complement the effort of the government by enrolling their children in school.

Zulum added that the call was necessary due to the importance of education and also a way out to develop education in the country.

Earlier in his remarks, Masari said the construction of the schools was to reduce the long trek college students undertake daily.

Masari said that so far, his administration had recorded about 60 per cent transition of pupils from primary school to secondary schools.

He explained that the enhancement of education in the state was part of his administration’s agenda since its inception in 2015, calling on the incoming government to continue in that trajectory.

The Governor disclosed that his administration in the past eight years has done a lot in the area of education, especially in enhanced pupil enrollment, teachers` welfare and providing infrastructure.

Masari said his administration had disbursed over N3.9 billion on the payment of scholarship allowances to about 250,000 indigenous students of tertiary institutions within the country.

This, he said, was in addition to the over N1 billion on students studying abroad.

According to him, the amount was disbursed from 2015 to 2020.

