Gov. Zulum approves N50m, students hostels, other  for Army Varsity

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved N50 million and the construction of staff quarters and students hostels for the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB).

Zulum gave the approval Friday in Maiduguri while receiving the management of the University led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kyari Mohammed, who paid him a courtesy call.

“In-shaa Allah, we will provide accommodation for staff as well as hostels for students’ use at the University.

“On this note, I want to direct the Commissioner for Works and Housing to come up with an architectural design for the project,” Zulum said.

The Governor also directed the Ministry of Education to prepare a list of deserving students from the three senatorial zones of the state that would be awarded scholarships to pursue higher education at the university.

Zulum also directed all state-owned tertiary institutions to re-introduce convocation ceremonies which were suspended due to the activities of Boko Haram insurgency, pointing out that such ceremonies help in identifying performing students for award of scholarships for their studies.

Earlier, the vice chancellor commended the remarkable progress made by Borno in the field of education under Zulum’s administration that transformed it into a reference point.

“As a University, we are particularly encouraged by the monumental achievements recorded in the education sector, from the primary to the tertiary levels.

“In terms of teacher quality development, recruitment, training and re-training, and the high-quality infrastructural development for which Borno is now a reference point around the country,” Mohammed said.