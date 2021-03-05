The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of retired Brigadier General Abdullahi Sabi Ishaq as Special Adviser on Security Affairs.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, announced in a statement released on Thursday that the General retired from the Nigerian Army on January 10, 2021 after 35 years of service.

Ishaq’s last position was Coordinator of the Nigeria Police component of Operation Lafiya Dole from December 2018 to January 2021.

The component leads the ongoing fight against Boko Haram.

Before then, he was commander of 8 Provost Group of the Army in Monguno from February 2016 to February, 2018.

This meant the retired General served in Borno State for five years.

The statement added: “Before arriving Borno in 2016, Retired Brigadier General Ishaq had at different times, served as Director of Standard and Evaluation at the Army headquarters in Abuja, Chief instructor of Nigeria Army’s School of Military police in Zaria; and in the special investigation Bureau in Apapa, Lagos; Army Corps of military police, Abuja; UN mission to Sierra Leone, UN mission to Liberia, company commander, Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; 1 provost group of army in Kaduna, Army corps of military police in Apapa, Lagos; 2 provost company in Ibadan as platoon commander, command day secondary school Bauchi as instructor, and 23 armoured brigade transport company also in Bauchi.”

Gusau added that General Ishaq was a recipient of military medals including a force service star, meritorious service star, and distinguished service star in recognition of his 30 years of unblemished service in the Nigerian Army as well as medals from Operation Lafiya Dole and the United Nations.

An indigene of Kwara State, General Ishaq was born in Ilesha, Kwara State on January 13, 1965.

He had attended a wide range of security courses and holds a masters degree in law and enforcement of criminal justice from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from University of Jos.

He attended Kwara State College of Technology, Baptist Grammar School in Okuta, Kwara State and Zonal Education School Board in Ilesha, also in Kwara.

Gusau said Prof. Zulum believes that General Ishaq, who will soon be sworn-in, will be coming with huge operational experience, relationship with serving military and other Armed Forces involved in the fight against Boko Haram and good understanding of Borno State’s communities, people and cultures.

The Governor congratulated the retired General and looks forward to working closely with him in the shared and continued determination to bring an end to the insurgency.