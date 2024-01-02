Gov. Yusuf swears in 21 Permanent Secretaries, 15 aides

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano has sworn-in 21 new permanent secretaries to rejig the state civil service.

Yusuf also swore-in 15 additional Special Advisers and Chairman of Babeji LGC, Aliyu Ibrahim Kuki, who succeeds the late council chairman.

The event exercise took place at the African House, Government House, Kano.

Yusuf said their appointment was based on integrity and antecedents, asking them not to betray his confidence.

Also Read:

The Governor for the first time after months of rumoured removal of the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Bichi, explained that the SSG is still in full charge.

“I personally overheard some useless persons speaking with full authority in local radio programmes that we have exchanged deadly blows between myself and the SSG.

“You know some people who are jobless and see politics as their sources of living always try to create rumours, to create unnecessary tension, but this time they have failed woefully,” he said.

Yusuf said that the SSG is right now recuperating from his sickness and as soon as he is back he will take charge of his position and continue from where he stopped.

“Because we have appointed the State Head of Service as acting SSG, does not mean we sacked Bichi; we cannot allow the position to be vacant because of its sensitive nature,” he stated.